Analyzing Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Immunic and Sensei Biotherapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Immunic and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -161.82% -118.57% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -46.67% -40.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Immunic and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Immunic currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 687.04%. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 596.57%. Given Immunic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Sensei Biotherapeutics.

This table compares Immunic and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$93.61 million ($1.83) -0.59 Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$34.10 million ($1.21) -0.51

Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensei Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Immunic has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensei Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensei Biotherapeutics beats Immunic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The company is also developing IMU-856, which is entering Phase 2 clinical trial, for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, short bowel syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and other intestinal barrier function diseases; and IMU-381, which is in preclinical trial, for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Immunic, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. It also offers SNS-101, an active monoclonal antibody that is in clinical Phase 1/2 targeting the immune checkpoint VISTA for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's pipeline includes SNS-103 and SNS-102, an active monoclonal antibody, which are in early development stages for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as SNS-201 is a bispecific antibody targeting CD28. It has a collaboration with The University of Washington to conduct preclinical studies for its SNS-101 program. The company was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

