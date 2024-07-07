Analysts Set CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Target Price at C$19.56

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIX

Insider Activity at CI Financial

CI Financial Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$107,981.34. In other news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. Also, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34. 14.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI Financial stock opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.01). CI Financial had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of C$645.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$690.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.5167464 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.