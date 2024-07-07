América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 117,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $22.26.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

