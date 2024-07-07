Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $192.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

