Aion Trading Up 6.8% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $51.09 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010544 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

