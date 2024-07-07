Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Absci Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Absci stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $358.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Absci by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 247,019 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

