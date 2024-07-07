5th Street Advisors LLC Acquires 71,364 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

5th Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up about 11.9% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.06% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6,227.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 797,748 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 83,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,155 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,276 shares during the period.

Shares of JSCP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

