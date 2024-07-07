4,063 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,284,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. 6,441,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

