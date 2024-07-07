3,672 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,545,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
