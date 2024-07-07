30,113 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. 713,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,169. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

