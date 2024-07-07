2,369 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after buying an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.