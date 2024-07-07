1,234 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 310,728 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,347. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,155. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.