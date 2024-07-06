Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 412,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,297,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,681,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.39 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $131.59 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

