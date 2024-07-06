Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,746,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.96. 1,812,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,600. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.