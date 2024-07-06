Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.03 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). 1,075,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,085,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.
