Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Down 1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.03 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). 1,075,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,085,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) target price on shares of Zephyr Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Zephyr Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZPHR

Zephyr Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.79. The stock has a market cap of £89.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30.

(Get Free Report)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.