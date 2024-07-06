Zentry Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $100.62 million and approximately $26.00 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,547,335,497 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01672291 USD and is down -18.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $22,794,679.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

