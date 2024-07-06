Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Shares Down 3.4%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 63,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 34,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Yangarra Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

