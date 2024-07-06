Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $13.24. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 446,769 shares.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $3,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

