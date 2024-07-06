WINkLink Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.29 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $85.02 million and $18.29 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008235 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $34,243,878.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

