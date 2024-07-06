WideOpenWest’s (WOW) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their underperform rating on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.54. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,966.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,609. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,053,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 557,653 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 821,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 184,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

