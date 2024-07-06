WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCC

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.