Wedbush Cuts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $5.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFWM. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

FFWM stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 38,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

