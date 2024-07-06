Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of WAY opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

