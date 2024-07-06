Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAY. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waystar
Waystar Price Performance
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waystar
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.