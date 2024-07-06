Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAY. Raymond James started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Waystar Price Performance

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Waystar has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

