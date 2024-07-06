Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.76 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Wanchain has a market cap of $30.76 million and $1.57 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00044604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,099,324 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

