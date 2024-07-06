Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 5,433 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.45. 3,627,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

