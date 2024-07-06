Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 115 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,954. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.