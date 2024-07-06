Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.75. 1,594,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,111. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.22 and a 200 day moving average of $413.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

