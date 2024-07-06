Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,058,000 after purchasing an additional 298,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,642 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,255,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,686,000 after purchasing an additional 463,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

