Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $387.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

