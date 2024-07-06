VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $122.24 million and $380,925.79 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 87,399,650,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,917,723,754,926 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

