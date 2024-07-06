Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.66 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,381,556,416 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,451,653,790.989989. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02410943 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

