Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 314,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,932. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

