Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,621,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,020,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $118.57. 777,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.