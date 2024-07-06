Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $387.36. 795,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $387.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.63. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

