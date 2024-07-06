Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,303,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,880. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

