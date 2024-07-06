Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $97,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,621,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,019,000 after buying an additional 1,309,672 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after buying an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,121,000 after buying an additional 398,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 775,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,342. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day moving average is $177.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

