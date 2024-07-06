USDB (USDB) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. USDB has a total market capitalization of $375.10 million and $109.28 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 378,458,621 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 381,425,483.6592424. The last known price of USDB is 0.99279477 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $108,651,775.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

