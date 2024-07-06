UNUS SED LEO One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.01 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.26 billion and approximately $4.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00010068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,071,213 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

