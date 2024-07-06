Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.20

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and traded as low as $40.70. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 35,248 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULH. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $491.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.