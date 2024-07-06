Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.0903

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $34.14 million and $1.63 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.07 or 0.00574973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010108 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08075084 USD and is down -17.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,339,915.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

