Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $77,574,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.