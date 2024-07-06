Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $238,458.36 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24.

On Thursday, April 4th, Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Twilio by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

