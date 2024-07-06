Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

