TrueUSD 24 Hour Volume Hits $53.83 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $494.79 million and $53.83 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,201,509 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

