TRON Price Hits $0.13 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $9.11 billion and approximately $714.62 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,165,187,579 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

