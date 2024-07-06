TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,274.55. 140,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,307.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,194.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

