Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.