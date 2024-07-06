Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.94 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.94 billion and approximately $558.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00012966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008792 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.68 or 0.99987758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064352 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,590,193 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,540,086.546403 with 2,494,552,581.8481245 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.66802911 USD and is down -12.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $696,932,600.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

