Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $162,942.20 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Toast by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Toast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Toast by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

